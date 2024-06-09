Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.46 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $193.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

