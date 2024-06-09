Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,095,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Coterra Energy worth $232,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.