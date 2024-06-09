Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.47 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

