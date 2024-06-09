Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.47 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

