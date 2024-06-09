LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 588.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

