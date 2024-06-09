Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

