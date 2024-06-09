Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $6,111,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $111.54 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

