Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,817 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,310.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,260.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,228.65. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $756.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

