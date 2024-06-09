Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

