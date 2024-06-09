General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

