Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

