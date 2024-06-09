Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SJM opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $154.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

