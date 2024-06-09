Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,033 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 598,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,934,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $231.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

