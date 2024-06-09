3,731 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

