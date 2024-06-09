Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 575.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245,536 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $94,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hubbell by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 195,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB stock opened at $366.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

