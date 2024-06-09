Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $143,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $199.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

