Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $63.50 on Friday. Truxton has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

