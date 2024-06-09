Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,909 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,145,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

