CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.5 %

CCL opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.