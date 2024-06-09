CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.5 %
CCL opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
