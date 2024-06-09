Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,934 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $106,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $240.63 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.