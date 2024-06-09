Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $123,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 708,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 87.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 303,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,117,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,299,000 after buying an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.