Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $419,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 938.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $48.75 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

