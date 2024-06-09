Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

