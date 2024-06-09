Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $425,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $41.05 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.