Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 7,394 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $148,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

