Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 2,015 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $106.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

