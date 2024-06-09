Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.76 and traded as high as C$11.57. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 247,246 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AAV shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.73.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.76.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.