The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.61

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.61 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 80.98 ($1.04). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 22,603 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNK

The Rank Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at The Rank Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.61.

In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris acquired 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($37,649.62). Corporate insiders own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Rank Group

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.