The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.61

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.61 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 80.98 ($1.04). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 22,603 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RNK
The Rank Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at The Rank Group
In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris acquired 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($37,649.62). Corporate insiders own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
About The Rank Group
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Rank Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.