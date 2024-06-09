Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.10. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 176,973 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.27.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
