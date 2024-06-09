Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.10. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 176,973 shares.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 20.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Frontiers stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Free Report ) by 476.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Research Frontiers worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

