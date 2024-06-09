B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 8,734 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

