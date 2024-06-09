B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 8,734 shares.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.