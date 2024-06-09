Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $9.42. Astrotech shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
