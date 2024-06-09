Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $9.42. Astrotech shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

Astrotech Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

