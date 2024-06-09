Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 4,729 shares traded.

Highway Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Highway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Highway’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

