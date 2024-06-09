Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$5.17. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 832,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,800 shares of company stock valued at $626,337. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

