Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,877.97

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,877.97 ($49.69) and traded as high as GBX 4,075 ($52.21). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,040 ($51.76), with a volume of 18,375 shares trading hands.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,014.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,092.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,882.97.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

