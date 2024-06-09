WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $12,088.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00115450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

