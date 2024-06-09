Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.47

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €136.47 ($148.34) and traded as high as €145.10 ($157.72). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €142.95 ($155.38), with a volume of 250,350 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

