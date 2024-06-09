Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $690.92 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $690.92 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,856,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

