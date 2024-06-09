OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $63.95 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00046591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.