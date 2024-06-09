American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $93,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

