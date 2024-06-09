Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,846 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

