Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 21,362 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $74,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,997,000 after purchasing an additional 733,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

View Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.