Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $8,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $417.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $420.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.