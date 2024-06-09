5,546 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ACGL stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

