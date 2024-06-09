Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 858 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

