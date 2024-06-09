Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after acquiring an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $143.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $641.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

