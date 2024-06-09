Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

