Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.37% of Allegion worth $41,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after buying an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,922,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

