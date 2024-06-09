Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 213,959 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.44% of Canadian Solar worth $41,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $41.51.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

