Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in FedEx by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $256.58. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

