6,003 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

